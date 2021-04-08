Joni Mitchell to release four-disc set featuring remastered versions of her early albums

Rhino

A new four-disc Joni Mitchell collection titled The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), featuring remastered versions of the iconic singer/songwriter’s first four studio albums, will be released on June 25.

The package, which includes 1968’s Song to a Seagull, 1969’s Clouds, 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon and Mitchell’s lauded 1971 album, Blue, will arrive three days after the 50th anniversary of Blue‘s release.

You can pre-order The Reprise Albums now as a four-CD set, a four-LP 180-gram vinyl release and digitally.

Fans who pre-order the CD or vinyl version of the set from JoniMitchell.com will receive a limited-edition print of the cover art, a previously unseen Mitchell self-portrait. An essay by Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle is included in the package.

For Song to a Seagull, Mitchell recently collaborated on an updated mix. According to Joni, the original mix of the David Crosby-produced album “was atrocious…It sounded like it was recorded under a jello bowl, so I fixed it!”

Clouds peaked at #31 on the Billboard 200 and features such memorable songs as “Both Sides, Now” and “Chelsea Morning.”

Ladies of the Canyon went to #27 on the Billboard 200, and includes classics like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock” and “The Circle Game.”

Blue is widely considered Mitchell’s masterpiece. The album peaked at #15, and includes such enduring tunes as “My Old Man,” “Little Green,” “Carey,” “River” and “A Case of You.” The newly remastered version of “A Case of You” is available now as an advance digital single.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) will be followed later this year by Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2, a box set featuring rare live and studio recordings from the same time period.

