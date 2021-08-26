Joni Mitchell’s ‘Archives Vol. 2’ box set now due out in November

Rhino

The release of the expansive archival compilation Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) has been pushed back from October 29 to November 12.

As previously reported, the five-CD collection features previously unreleased live, studio and demo recordings from Joni Mitchell‘s early career leading up to Blue‘s release.

Archives Vol. 2 features home recordings from 1967 and 1968; tracks recorded during the making of Mitchell’s first four studio albums — 1968’s Song to a Seagull, 1969’s Clouds, 1970’s Ladies of the Canyon and ’71’s Blue — performances and an interview from Joni’s August 1969 appearance on The Dick Cavett Show; and several full-length concerts.

The concerts include a March 1968 show at the Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Canada, that was recorded by guitar legend Jimi Hendrix, a February 1969 performance at New York City’s historic Carnegie Hall, and an October 1970 concert at London’s Paris Theatre, during which Joni was joined by James Taylor for part of the show.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2 also is available as a limited-edition 10-LP vinyl set.

In addition, a standalone three-LP vinyl edition of Mitchell’s 1969 Carnegie Hall performance also will be released on November 12. A limited-edition white-vinyl version of Live at Carnegie Hall, February 1, 1969 can be purchased exclusively at JoniMitchell.com.

The three-LP set offers audio of the entire concert over five sides, while the sixth and final side features an etching of the American eagle design that appeared on the skirt Mitchell wore at the show.

Joni’s performance of “Chelsea Morning” that kicked off the concert has been released as a digital track in advance of the live album and the Archives Vol. 2 box set.

Here’s the Live at Carnegie Hall track list:

First Set

Side One

“Chelsea Morning”

A Valentine for Joni

“Cactus Tree”

“Night in the City”

“I Had a King”

Side Two

“Blue Boy”

My American Skirt

“The Fiddle and the Drum”

Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

“That Song About the Midway”

“Both Sides Now”

Second Set

Side Three

“Marcie”

“Nathan La Franeer”

Intro to “The Gallery”

“The Gallery”

“Hunter”

“Morning Morgantown”

Side Four

Intro to “Get Together”

“Get Together”

Intro to “The Circle Game/Little Green”

“The Circle Game/Little Green”

Encore

Side Five

“Michael from Mountains”

Intro to “Urge for Going”

“Urge for Going”

Side Six

Etching of American eagle design from the skirt Mitchell wore at Carnegie Hall show

