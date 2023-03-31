Joni Mitchell’s Gershwin Prize celebration airing Friday

Photo by Shawn Miller

Earlier this month Joni Mitchell was honored in Washington, D.C., with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and music fans are finally going to get to see what went down at the event.

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is set to air on PBS Friday, March 31. It will feature performances by Joni, James Taylor, Graham Nash, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper and more. Mitchell’s visual art will also be highlighted during the show.

The night’s performances and performers include:

“Summertime”- Joni Mitchell

“California” – James Taylor

“Both Sides Now” – Annie Lennox

“Big Yellow Taxi” – Brandi Carlile, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Annie Lennox, Ledisi, Lucius

“Carey” – Marcus Mumford

“River” – Herbie Hancock & Ledisi

“Shine” – Brandi Carlile & Lucius

“Blue” – Cyndi Lauper

“A Case of You” – Graham Nash

“Help Me” – Angélique Kidjo

“For the Roses” – Diana Krall

The Gershwin Prize has been handed out since 2007, with Paul Simon the first honoree. Last year Lionel Richie received the award, with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carole King and Stevie Wonder among the previous honorees.

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song will debut at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, and will also be broadcast on PBS.org and on the PBS app.

