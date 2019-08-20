Jordin Sparks returning to Broadway in "Waitress"

Troy Jensen

Troy JensenJordin Sparks made her Broadway debut way back in 2010 with a role in In the Heights -- otherwise known as "the Tony-winning musical Lin-Manuel Miranda created before Hamilton." Now, she's returning to the Great White Way this fall.

Starting September 16, Jordin will tie on an apron to star in Broadway's Waitress; her run in the show will wrap up October 27.

"I’ve missed the Broadway stage ever since I took my final bow in In the Heights in 2010," said Jordin in a statement. "I am so excited to be able to return to it and serve up some musical pie!”

In Waitress, based on the 2007 movie of the same name, Jordin will play Jenna, a pregnant waitress and expert pie-maker who's stuck in a bad marriage, and starts an ill-considered affair with her OB-GYN.

Waitress, which opened in 2016, is the first Broadway musical in history to have an all-female creative team, including Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics. Despite its success, the show will close on Broadway in January of 2020.

Coincidentally, Jordin, who won season six of American Idol, isn't the first alumna of the show to star as Jenna in Waitress. Katharine McPhee, who came in second on season five of the show, played Jenna on Broadway in 2018, and then in London's West End from March through June of this year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.