Jorma Kaukonen announces solo 2023 dates

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Founding Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist and singer Jorma Kaukonen has announced a solo tour for early 2023.

The dates kick off February 19 in Pontre Vedra, Florida, and are set to wrap up March 5 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Two of the shows — February 21 in Atlanta and February 22 in Charleston — feature Kaukonen sharing a bill with the David Bromberg Quintet. For tickets, visit Kaukonen’s website.

Kaukonen, who’ll turn 82 in December, still has a number of dates on his schedule for 2022. Some are solo gigs, but most of them are with Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric, for which he’ll be joined by bassist Jack Casady and drummer Justin Guip. Those shows wrap up December 15 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.