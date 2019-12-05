Josh Groban adds a fourth show to Radio City Music Hall residency

The Madison Square Garden Company

Josh Groban's residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall continues to expand.

The singer has now added a fourth show, which will take place Saturday, September 26. The fan club pre-sale starts 10 a.m. ET on Friday; tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

There are several VIP ticket options for the show, including the opportunity to meet Josh beforehand, enjoy food and drinks with fellow fans among memorabilia and never-before-seen photos, and other perks.

So far, Josh has scheduled shows for February 14, April 18, June 20 and now the new one. Josh has promised each show will be different, and will mix music, comedy, audience interaction and special guests.

If you can't make it to New York to see Josh at Radio City, he's got a few shows in Canada in February, and a string of tour dates in Florida this March and early April. Visit his website for full details.

