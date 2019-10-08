Josh Groban announces new Radio City Music Hall residency kicking off in 2020

The Madison Square Garden CompanyJosh Groban is heading to Radio City Music Hall in New York for a one-of-a-kind residency kicking off in 2020.

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will showcase a variety of the singer’s talents. In addition to a full-blown performance with a band and guest artists, it will also include interviews with well-known guests, plus comedy segments and audience interaction.

“For 15 years Radio City Music Hall has been a venue of dreams for me,” Josh says in a statement. “It’s the first venue I ever performed a full concert in NYC, and a place that has allowed me to push myself and have the most fun of my career.”

He continues, “Now, I’m excited and honored to call it home for as long as they’ll give it to me to do a show unlike anything I’ve ever done but incorporating everything I’ve ever done. I want each night to have heart, humor, and to embrace the unexpected that can only happen once you’re in the seats. See you there!”

The show kicks off on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020 and continues on April 18, 2020. Tickets for the first two shows go on sale Friday, October 11 at noon, ET. One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Josh’s Find Your Light Foundation, dedicated to children’s arts education.

