Josh Groban announces special Florida concerts for 2020

Andrew EcclesBecause he didn't include any Florida stops on his most recent Bridges tour, Josh Groban is making it up to his fans in the Sunshine State in a big way.

In March of 2020, Josh will travel to Florida for a run of special shows, starting March 8 in Fort Myers and wrapping up March 16 in Clearwater.

Tickets for the intimate shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Pre-sales for tickets and VIP packages are currently underway. Visit JoshGroban.com for all the details.

Meanwhile, Josh also has three shows booked in 2020 so far for his newly announced residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall: February 14, April 18 and June 20. As previously reported, those shows will be more of a variety performance, with music, guest stars and audience interaction.

Here are the tour dates:

3/8 -- Fort Myers, FL, Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

3/9 -- Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3/11 -- Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

3/13 -- Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theater

3/14 -- West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

3/16 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

