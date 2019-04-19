Josh Groban explains why new live CD/DVD includes Paul Simon and Billy Joel classics

The final stop on Josh Groban's 2018 Bridges tour has already been shown in theaters, but today, a live CD/DVD package documenting that show, called Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden, hits stores. It features performances of two songs that are near and dear to Josh's heart.

Both the CD and the DVD include Josh's live renditions of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and Billy Joel's "She's Always a Woman." Both those songs also appear on Josh's album Bridges, and he says he recorded them because the first time he ever sang them was at very special events.

"Both of those songs came about because I was asked to sing them for the writers," he tells ABC Radio. "I was asked to sing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Paul [Simon] when Brooklyn Academy of Music honored him almost 10 years ago now, and he was kind enough to come out and sing it with me."

"So that was my first foray into that song, was doing it with the master," he adds. As for "She's Always a Woman," he was asked to sing that for Billy when the Piano Man receive the Gershwin Prize at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"I wound up doing it with a quartet and a wonderful flamenco guitarist and we kinda deconstructed it a little bit and...I love a waltz," he laughs. "I love that song, I just think it's such a beautiful melody and a wonderful sentiment. And so that was one where, after that night when I sang it for Billy, I said, 'God, I really should put this down sometime.'"



The summer leg of Josh's Bridges tour, featuring special guests Jennifer Nettles and Chris Botti, starts June 7 in Chicago.

Here's the track listing for the Josh Groban Bridges Live: Madison Square Garden package:

CD:

"Bigger Than Us"

"Won't Look Back"

"Granted"

"The Wandering Kind"

"She's Always A Woman"

"Lullaby (Duet with Idina Menzel)

"Falling Slowly" (Duet with Idina Menzel)

"Musica del Corazon"

"River"

"99 Years" (Duet with Jennifer Nettles)

"Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Bonus Track: "She Moved Through The Fair" (Live from Dublin)

DVD:

"Bigger Than Us"

"You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)"

"Won't Look Back"

"Granted"

"Pure Imagination"

"Oceano"

"The Wandering Kind"

"She's Always A Woman"

"Lullaby" (Duet with Idina Menzel)

"Falling Slowly" (Duet with Idina Menzel)

"Bring Him Home"

"Musica del Corazon"

"River"

"Alla Luce Del Sole"

"99 Years" (Duet with Jennifer Nettles)

"You Raise Me Up"

"To Where You Are"

"Bridge Over Troubled Water"

