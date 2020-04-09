Josh Groban & Idina Menzel to take part in all-star online Passover Seder this Saturday

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagicToday is the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, and many Jewish and non-Jewish celebrities are banding together to host a virtual seder -- the holiday's traditional festive meal -- online this Saturday.

Pals and former tour mates Josh Groban and Idina Menzel -- who are half-Jewish and Jewish, respectively -- are among the stars who'll be taking part in the charity event, which will raise money for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Passover celebrates the deliverance of Jews from slavery in Egypt. The event's head writer, Alex Edelman, told The Hollywood Reporter that the evening of comedy and music will reinterpret "the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring -- and fighting -- an actual plague."

Among the other stars who'll be sharing "songs, stories and support": Debra Messing, Andy Cohen, Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Fran Drescher, Ilana Glazer, Judith Light, Camryn Manheim, Ben Platt, Busy Phillips, Darren Criss, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Queer Eye's Tan France, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and a number of religious scholars.

It's free to watch on YouTube or the website for Saturday Night Seder starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

