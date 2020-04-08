Josh Groban kicks off #ShowerSongs concert series — live from his bathroom

Andrew Eccles

Andrew EcclesWhy do people sing in the shower? Because the acoustics in there are so good, right? Well, Josh Groban is proving it.

Amid the COVID-19 quarantine, he's started a concert series called "Shower Songs," which features him literally standing in his shower and singing. More specifically, every Tuesday and Friday he'll sing songs that his fans have requested via social media.

Josh's first song, which he posted yesterday, is a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which he says many fans had requested as tributes to health care workers or those suffering from the coronavirus.

As for his plans for the series, Josh explains, "For the moment, I'm just going a cappella -- maybe I can even get a small keyboard in here and try not to electrocute myself!"

He adds, "And then maybe at some point we can even get some shower duets! If you're a friend of mine and you sing and you wanna sing a shower duet with me, from your shower -- this is getting very strange now -- fully clothed, we'll do a shower duet."

Tune in on Friday to see Josh's next shower serenade.



