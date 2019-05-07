Josh Groban raises $1.4 million for charity foundation with help from Sarah McLachlan

Brian Bowen SmithJosh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation works to help provide arts education to children nationwide, and this past weekend, he raised $1.4 million more for the cause.

Josh's fourth annual Find Your Light Gala, held in Half Moon Bay, CA, featured performances from Sarah McLachlan and Ben Folds, as well as from Josh himself, who performed with kids from local arts programs. The event honored the legendary Tony Bennett and his wife for their lifelong work in helping arts education.

Josh has performed with Bennett a number of times, including on the 2011 album Duets II. Sarah, Josh's former tour mate, joins him on his current album Bridges for a duet on the Snow Patrol song "Run."

In a statement, Josh said, "Almost 15 years ago, when my amazing fans presented me with a check and said 'this is for your foundation when you start one,' I never could have expected that eventually it would turn into the Find Your Light Foundation or that we would put on galas that would help so many people."

He added, "Through the sheer willpower, passion, and philanthropic generosity of my fans, family and friends in this industry, we have done just that...I'm filled with gratitude and can't wait to continue growing year by year to help more and more students."

This week, Josh is speaking on a panel called "Arts Education in the Age of Incivility," as part of New York City's Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He'll perform on NBC's Today show on Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.