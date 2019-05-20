Josh Groban, Sting and more set to perform for annual Red Nose Day Special

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversalJosh Groban, Sting and John Legend will be performing for the fifth annual Red Nose Day Special on NBC, which raises funds and awareness to help children in poverty.

They join previously announced performers Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. In addition to music performances, the special will also feature comedy sketches and short films.

Other celebrities participating include Julia Roberts, Connie Britton, Oscar Isaac, Kal Penn and SNL stars Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kate McKinnon

The special, hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, will air Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

