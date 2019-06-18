Josh Groban teases new acting projects: "2020 is going to be a very fun year"

Brian Bowen Smith

Josh Groban is currently out on the latest leg of his Bridges tour, in support of his album of the same name. While he seems to be having a great time on the road, it looks as though next year, we'll see him go back to that thing he loves doing when he's not making music: acting.

Speaking to Syracuse.com, Josh says he had a "great time" starring opposite Tony Danza in his Netflix comedy series The Good Cop, which was canceled after one season. "[I] wish we could have had chance to keep the story going," he says. But Josh hints that it won't be the last time we see him front of the camera.

"There are a couple of things in the pipeline and I wish I could talk about them now, but they’re still letting the ink dry," he teases. "Let’s put it this way: 2020 is going to be a very fun year."

Josh's acting resume includes guest appearances on TV shows like CSI: NY and The Office, roles in indie films like Coffee Town and big studio releases like Crazy, Stupid, Love, voice work on animated series like Family Guy and The Simpsons, and several appearances with The Muppets, both on the big screen and on TV.

"I love The Muppets with all my heart and have since I was a kid so it was great to be a part of their fun and zany weird world," Josh tells Syracuse.com, adding: "I am one of seven people who have kissed Miss Piggy on the lips. I don’t know whether to be proud of that, but there it is."

