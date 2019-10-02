Josh Groban tests his 'Downton Abbey' knowledge in new 'Billboard' series, 'Quizzed'

Courtesy Billboard

Courtesy BillboardJust how big of a Downton Abbey fan is Josh Groban? We’re about to find out, thanks to a new Billboard video series called Quizzed.

Following the successful pilot episode featuring Rainn Wilson asking The Office trivia questions to superfan Billie Eilish, Downton’s Allen Leech will be quizzing Josh on the British series.

The trailer for Josh’s episode was released today, showing Josh in a top hat and old timey garb as he struggles to prove his Downton knowledge. You can see how well he does when the video debuts on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Each episode of Quizzed will feature musical artists – including Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor – being asked trivia questions by stars of their favorite TV show and movies.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





