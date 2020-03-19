Josh Groban to perform live online Friday afternoon via 'Billboard' Live At-Home

Since artists can't tour right now due to COVID-19, many are choosing to entertain fans online. Josh Groban's the latest star to fire up his laptop to provide some music while social distancing.

As part of Billboard's newly launched Billboard Live At-Home concert series, Josh will perform Friday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on the publication's Facebook page. Josh has also chosen a non-profit partner to support via the livestream -- tune in to find out which one.

The next installment of Josh's Radio City Music Hall residency in New York City is scheduled to take place on April 18, but it's anyone's guess as to whether that will happen. But the good news is that Josh has posted a lengthy Instagram video during which he promises even more music -- he says he'll either perform live online, or he may release some recorded music, or both.

During Josh's update, which he filmed while lying on the floor with his dog, he also encourages all fans to stay at home and listen to the advice of health care professionals.

