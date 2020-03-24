Josh Groban's April NYC residency show postponed until fall

Katherine Tyler Josh Groban has been forced to postpone the next date of his Radio City Music Hall residency in New York City.

Originally scheduled for April 18, Josh's Great Big Radio City Show has now been moved to October 5. Tickets for the April performance will be honored for October.

In a statement, Josh says, "This is obviously not something we ever wanted or predicted, but given the strict enforcements necessary right now, I promise the longer break between Great Big shows will mean when we finally return, it will be bigger and better than before, and more of a celebration of our time together again. I look forward to it!!"

On Instagram, Josh also says his April 16 show in Hanover, MD has been moved to October 4.

"Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to singing & celebrating with you all in October!" he adds. "In the meantime, STAY THE HECK HOME!!"

Josh kicked off his Radio City Music Hall residency on Valentine's Day of this year.

