Journey, Carlos Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire & more join lineup for NYC’s Central Park “Homecoming Concert”

Courtesy of New York City/Clive Davis/Live Nation

The full lineup and more details have been unveiled for the star-studded concert that will take place in New York City at Central Park’s Great Lawn on August 21 that Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed late last month.

The event, which will celebrate the city’s “rebirth” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been dubbed “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert.” Among the stars joining the previously announced Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson on the bill are Journey, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Barry Manilow, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and many others.

With Santana and Thomas both performing, it could set the scene for a performance of their collaborative hit, “Smooth.”

Most of the tickets for the concert will be available for free, while Citi card members will be able to purchase presale VIP tickets beginning this Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. ET. In addition, Citi will give away 1,000 general admission tickets to card holders on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday, August 2, at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional free tickets, as well as VIP tickets for purchase, will be released to the general public in batches daily from Monday, August 2, through Saturday, August 7, via NYC.gov/HomecomingWeek. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Other celebs on the lineup include Andrea Bocelli, LL Cool J, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Wyclef Jean and The Killers.

The concert will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on CNN. The event was produced by New York City, music mogul Clive Davis and Live Nation.

“This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame,” says Mayor de Blasio. “This is a celebration for you.”

