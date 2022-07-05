Journey celebrated July 4 by releasing new song, “United We Stand,” from upcoming album

BMG

Journey‘s long-awaited new studio album, Freedom, arrives this Friday, but the band gave fans another taste of the record on the Fourth of July by releasing a song titled “United We Stand.”

The soaring rock ballad, which is the fifth advance track Journey has debuted from Freedom, is available now via digital formats. You also can watch a visualizer video for the song on the group’s official YouTube channel.

In announcing the release of the track, Journey posted a message about the song on its social media pages that reads, “More than ever, we need to take care of each other and look after one another. ‘United We Stand’ is a reminder that together we can make a difference.”

The tune features Journey frontman Arnel Pineda singing in the chorus, “United we stand, divided we fall/ Love conquers all, even when darkness comes to call/ United we stand, divided we fall/ Just fall into to me now, girl, and together we can face it all.”

As previously reported, Freedom will be released on July 8, and can be preordered now.

The other four advance songs released from the 15-track collection are “The Way We Used to Be,” “You Got the Best of Me,” “Let It Rain” and “Don’t Give Up on Us.”

As previously reported, following Freedom‘s release, Journey will play four special symphonic concerts at the in Las Vegas — on July 15, 16, 22 and 23. The band also has several other concerts lined up around the U.S. this summer. Visit JourneyMusic.com for their full confirmed schedule.

