Journey, Hall & Oates, John Mellencamp featured on upcoming ‘NOW’ hits compilation focusing on the ’80s

A new compilation from the NOW That’s What I Call Music! folks focusing specifically on classic songs from the 1980s will be released on August 6.

NOW That’s What I Call a Decade 1980s is an 18-track collection that will be available everywhere on CD and digital formats, and as a vinyl LP sold exclusively via Walmart.com and at Walmart stores.

The album features classic rock hits including Journey‘s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Daryl Hall & John Oates‘ “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” John Mellencamp‘s “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock),” Foreigner‘s “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Billy Idol‘s “Rebel Yell” and Toto‘s “Africa.”

The compilation also features hits from Tears for Fears, George Michael, Eurythmics, Simple Minds, Duran Duran, Survivor, Rick Springfield, Wang Chung, A-ha, INXS, The Clash and The Bangles.

NOW That’s What I Call a Decade 1980s can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the complete track list:

George Michael — “Monkey” (7″ Edit Remastered)

Eurythmics — “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (Remastered)

Simple Minds — “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” (12″ Version)

John Mellencamp — “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)”

The Clash — “Rock the Casbah” (Bob Clearmountain Mix)

Duran Duran — “Rio”

Tears for Fears — “Shout”

Survivor — “Eye of the Tiger”

Rick Springfield — “Jessie’s Girl”

Wang Chung — “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”

A-ha — “Take On Me”

Billy Idol — “Rebel Yell”

INXS — “Need You Tonight”

The Bangles — “Walk Like an Egyptian”

Daryl Hall & John Oates — “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)”

Toto — “Africa”

Foreigner — “I Want to Know What Love Is”

Journey — “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

