Journey headlining concert celebrating Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees in August

Are you ready for some Journey? The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have been tapped to perform at a special concert this summer that will help celebrate the 2022 inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Journey will headline the 2022 Concert for Legends, taking place August 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, one of the events being held in conjunction with Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. ET at HOFVillage.com and Ticketmaster.com.

An as-yet-unannounced guest artist will open the concert and will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Enshrinement Week will see over 100 Pro Football Hall of Famers visiting Canton to participate in a variety of planned festivities at Hall of Fame Village, where the Hall of Fame museum and stadium are located.

Journey currently is in the middle of their spring Freedom Tour 2022 of North America with Toto. The trek is mapped out through a May 16 show in Quebec City, Canada. The band also will release a new studio album called Freedom later in the year.

