Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda hints at more band drama

We’ve been hearing a lot about the legal battles between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, but it seems there’s even more drama going on with the band. In case you missed it, Journey’s current lead singer, Arnel Pineda, recently posted a series of cryptic tweets that suggest he’s unhappy with how things are going with the group.

“(I’)m with the band to sing the legacy..if some of them are tired of me being with them, with all means, they can fire me anytime..,” he tweeted. “and don’t lecture me about spiritual BS..#walkthetalk.”

And that’s not all. He followed up with, “all i know? is #ivepaidmydues so stop reminding me where i came from..coz it’s in my heart everyday..”

He added, “you just don’t pay attention..im not a slave..im a human being like anybody else..#wrongiswrong #rightisright that simple..”

So far none of the current Journey members have commented on Pineda’s remarks, although Jeff Scott Soto, who had a short stint as Journey’s lead singer from 2006 to 2007, did respond.

“You have NOTHING or NO ONE to answer to brother, you’re a kind, gentle and huge heart with a huge talent to match, it’s the age old crap when you achieve success and happiness, there are many who want to break you down! Stay the course, YOUR course, I’m proud to be your friend!” he tweeted.

Regardless of all the drama, Journey continues on their 50th anniversary tour. The trek hits Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.

