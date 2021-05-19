Journey part of the Lollapalooza festival’s 2021 lineup

Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Journey will bring some classic arena rock to the 2021 edition of the Lollapalooza festival, which will take place July 29 to August 1 in its usual location: Chicago’s Grant Park.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are part of a lineup that features over 160 acts, including headliners Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator.

Among the other artists on the bill are Limp Bizkit, Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, Dominic Fike and many, many more.

Last year’s Lollapalooza was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was replaced by a virtual event featuring a mix of new and archival performances.

To attend this year’s festival, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or must provide a negative test result.

Tickets have just gone on sale. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Journey’s Lolla set currently is the only confirmed concert on the band’s schedule. An exact date will be announced soon.

