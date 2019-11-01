Journey, Pretenders Announce 2020 North American Tour

Journey has announced a massive North American tour for 2020, taking the Pretenders on the road with them. The sixty-date run begins in Washington this coming May and wraps in New York in September. Tickets for the tour, which Journey says will have a brand new stage production, go on sale Friday, November 8th at 10am local time. Journey’s last tour in 2018 with Def Leppard was their most successful tour to date, selling one million tickets worldwide. Will you see Journey live in 2020? Which Journey song is your favorite?