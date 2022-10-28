Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show

Frontiers Records

As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival.

Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available as a CD/DVD set, on Blu-ray, via digital formats and as a three-LP vinyl package pressed on either black vinyl or limited-edition green vinyl.

Journey’s Lollapalooza performance took place on July 31, 2021, at Chicago’s Grant Park. The band’s lineup for the show featured founding guitarist Neal Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, frontman Arnel Pineda, keyboardist/backing singer Jason Derlatka and fill-in bassist Marco Mendoza. The group also featured two drummers at the show, current member Deen Castronovo and Narada Michael Walden. Walden played drums on, co-produced and co-wrote most of the songs on Journey’s 2022 studio album, Freedom, but he’s no longer part of the group.

A video of Journey performing its 1986 song “Be Good to Yourself” at the Lollapalooza gig has debuted on YouTube.

The concert also included renditions of such classic tunes as “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Open Arms,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It” and, of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

As previously reported, Journey’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023, featuring opening act Toto, kicks off February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to run through an April 25 show in Thousand Palms, California.

Here’s the full track list of Live in Concert at Lollapalooza:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

“Only the Young”

Guitar Interlude

“Stone In Love”

“Be Good to Yourself”

“Just the Same Way”

“Lights”

“Still They Ride”

“Escape”

“La Do Da”

Piano Interlude

“Who’s Crying Now”

Guitar Interlude

“Wheel in the Sky”

“Ask the Lonely”

“Open Arms”

“Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin'”

“Faithfully”

“Any Way You Want It”

“Don’t Stop Believin'”

