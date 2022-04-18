Journey schedules four special orchestral concerts this Las Vegas in July

AEG Presents

This past December, Journey played a special orchestral concert in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are set to return to Sin City this July for a series of four symphonic shows that will take place at the new state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre.

The concerts, which are scheduled for July 15, 16, 22 and 23, will feature Journey playing a variety of their most popular songs, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Who’s Crying Now,” with accompaniment from a symphony orchestra.

The concerts will mark the first performances ever by a rock band at the venue, which opened on December 1, 2021. Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com and RWLasVegas.com/entertainment.

Journey currently is touring the U.S. on their Freedom 2022 Tour with opening act Toto, which is mapped out through a May 11 concert in Hartford, Connecticut. Journey will wrap up the trek with a pair of Canadian shows that Heart‘s Ann Wilson will open, on May 13 in Toronto and May 16 in Quebec City.

Journey’s touring lineup currently features founding lead guitarist Neal Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, lead singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist/vocalist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen.

