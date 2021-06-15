Journey to play Lollapalooza aftershow event on July 29 at Chicago venue

Courtesy of Journey

Journey is one of the many artists who will be playing special Lollapalooza aftershows this summer.

Taking place during the week of the Chicago festival, the aftershows will be held outside of the Grant Park grounds in a variety of venues throughout the Windy City.

Journey’s aftershow is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, at the Aragon Ballroom. Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. CT. In addition, various pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. CT. Visit JourneyMusic.com and Do312.com for more ticket info. You also can enter a contest to win tickets to the show at Do312.com.

Journey also is slated to play a set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, July 31. The festival is scheduled from Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, August 1.

This year’s Lolla headliners include Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Tyler, the Creator.

The July 29 Lollapalooza aftershow and the July 31 festival performance currently are Journey’s only confirmed 2021 concerts.

You can check out the full aftershow and festival schedules at Lollapalooza.com.

