Journey to release new single, “The Way We Used to Be,” today after sharing preview of the song

Courtesy of Journey

Journey has treated fans to a clip of a brand-new song titled “The Way We Used to Be” that the band reports will premiere today, June 24, via streaming services.

A 26-second snippet of the tune has been posted on Journey’s social media pages, along with an animated clip from what looks like will be the song’s music video.

The segment featured a depiction of Neal Schon playing a soaring guitar solo on the roof of Journey’s tour bus as it drives through a tunnel. The scene then switches, and we see Journey’s famous winged scarab swooping down from the sky into a stadium where the band is performing, and as it reaches the stage, it transforms into Schon.

The animated band members, which include cartoon versions of the group’s three new members — bassist Randy Jackson, drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist Jason Derlatka — along with Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain and frontmam Arnel Pineda, continue to rock out on the new tune for an enthusiastic crowd until the clip ends.

“The Way We Used to Be” will be the first new song Journey has released since Jackson, Walden and Derlatka joined the band in May 2020, following the firing longtime bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

In an interview with Rolling Stone this past January, Schon reported that Journey was working on a new studio album that he said would be released this year.

Regarding how the band sounds with its revamped lineup, Neal noted, “It still sounds very much like Journey thanks to the songwriting, my guitar playing, and the vocals. But the rhythm section is definitely a powerhouse. Narada has been known for years, and Randy…is a completely monstrous bass player.”

Got to get Back “The way we used to Be”@NealSchonMusic @JourneyOfficial pic.twitter.com/Et26v3ayyJ — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) June 22, 2021

