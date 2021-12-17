Journey to ring in 2022 in Times Square on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

As we usher in 2022, Journey will be there to remind us all, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be performing live in New York’s Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, airing on ABC at December 31. The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Others acts who’ll join Ryan Seacrest and co-host Liz Koshy in Times Square this year include fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL Cool J, R&B/pop star Chlöe and Latin star Karol G.

Meanwhile, co-host Billy Porter will be singing aboard a riverboat in New Orleans, and reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee will perform from his hometown of Puerto Rico.

The show gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.