Journey's classic "Separate Ways" video recreated shot-by-shot by family in quarantine

Paul Natkin/Getty ImagesIf you're struggling to just get your kids out of bed and yourself in the shower while self-isolating at home, you probably won't want to watch the video created by one ambitious family in Washington state -- 'cause it'll just make you feel bad.

The Heller family -- mom and dad Steven and Jana and their four kids -- decided to do a shot-by-shot recreation of Journey's totally '80s video for their hit "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," complete with '80s-inspired outfits and props. Actually, it was Jana's idea, but Steven has a background in video production.

First posted on Facebook on April 5, the video, shot on an iPhone, went viral, and a side-by-side comparison posted on Vimeo now has nearly 270,000 views.

Steven told Today.com that he received a message from Journey's tour photographer saying that Journey guitarist Neal Schon has watched the video and "loved it."

“We wanted to be able to, 10 years, from now, say, ‘Remember when we were stuck in our home and we did this crazy thing and it was so much fun?'” Steven said.

This isn't the first time that Journey's music has been used in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the band's former lead singer Steve Perry pointed out on Twitter, New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital has been playing "Don't Stop Believin'" whenever a patient who's recovered from the coronavirus is discharged. According to the Detroit News, the staff at the Motor City's Henry Ford Hospital is doing the same.

