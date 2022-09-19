Journey’s “Faithfully” to be featured on season premiere of ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs’

Journey in 1983; Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The classic Journey hit ballad “Faithfully” will be featured on the premiere episode of ABC sitcom The Goldberg‘s 10th season, which airs this Wednesday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The song, which was written by Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, was recorded 40 years ago and was the second single released from the band’s multi-Platinum 1983 studio album, Frontiers. “Faithfully” peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It’s truly an honor for me and my bandmates to have ‘Faithfully’ featured in the season premiere of The Goldbergs,” says Cain. “We’re big fans of the show and hope our fans enjoy hearing one of our biggest hits in the episode. We’re looking forward to watching the episode.”

Jonathan began writing “Faithfully” while on Journey’s tour bus en route to a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, starting with the lyrics “highway run into the midnight sun,” which he wrote down on a napkin. Cain finished composing the song the next day in just a half hour while sitting down at a grand piano backstage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The Goldbergs is based on executive producer Adam F. Goldberg‘s own family and experiences coming of age during the 1980s.

The new episode, which is titled “If You Build It,” finds the Goldberg clan dealing with chaos as the entire family is back living at home, while daughter Erica is expecting a baby.

The Goldbergs is available for streaming on Hulu and ABC.com.

Meanwhile, Journey, whose new studio, Freedom, was released in July, will wind down their 2022 tour schedule in the coming weeks with five shows — on September 23 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; September 28 in Monterrey, Mexico; September 30 in Mexico City; and October 5-6 in Honolulu.

