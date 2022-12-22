Journey’s Jonathan Cain accuses Neal Schon of “causing harm to the Journey brand”

Medios y Media/Getty Images

As previously reported, Jonathan Cain recently responded to his Journey bandmate Neal Schon sending him a cease-and-desist letter over Cain’s recent performance of “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Well, now Cain has more to say, arguing that Schon is the one “causing harm to the Journey brand.”

”Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the Journey brand,” Cain says in a statement. “I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife’s —bizarre behavior.”

Cain then detailed all the ways he thinks Schon is the problem: “Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry. Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails.”

He also calls out Schon for arguing with fans who don’t agree with him, and says Schon and his wife “recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs.”

Finally Cain insists, “If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal—and Neal alone.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.