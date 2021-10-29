Journey’s Jonathan Cain releases new six-track Christian-music EP, ‘Oh Lord Lead Us’

Identity Records/The Fuel Music

Journey keyboardist and songwriter Jonathan Cain has just released a new EP titled Oh Lord Lead Us, the latest in a series of Christian music projects he’s put out in recent years.

The six-track collection includes the title track, which was issued as a single in July, and a tune called “Blue Thunder” that was inspired by Cain watching a storm roll by while at his home in Florida.

“It just hit me that there was a powerful conversation that God was having with the whole neighborhood,” Cain explains to American Songwriter. “The lightning hits and the thunder comes right after it; and the way it rolls, it feels like the sound waves roll, really, across the land. You can feel the earth kind of shake.”

A lyric video for “Blue Thunder” got its premiere at AmericanSongwriter.com.

The EP also features “Something Greater,” a song named after and inspired by a book by his wife, pastor Paula White-Cain.

Cain is planning to release a new full-length solo album soon.

Meanwhile, Jonathan’s song “Oh Lord Lead Us” will serve as the theme song for a new series Rockin on Heaven’s Door that will debut in December on the Pure Flix faith-based network. Cain also will appear on the debut episode of the series, which will feature various musicians discussing their spiritual beliefs.

Cain also is planning a songwriting event and a Christmas concert, with details to be announced soon.

As previously reported, Journey will be performing a series of Las Vegas concerts in December, including a six-show residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, a special symphonic performance on December 18 in Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Here’s the EP’s full track list:

“Oh Lord Lead Us”

“Pray to the Father”

“Worship Our Way”

“Beautiful Thunder”

“Something Greater”

“No One but You Jesus”

