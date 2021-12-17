Journey’s Jonathan Cain says he’s “really excited” about band’s symphonic show in Vegas, which will be filmed

Courtesy of Live Nation

Journey wraps up its 2021 tour schedule this Saturday with a special symphonic performance in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which follows a six-date Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain tells ABC Audio that he’s “really excited” about the concert, which he says will be filmed.

Cain also reports that the band will be accompanied by a 24-piece orchestra led by a conductor from the University of Las Vegas, and the performance will showcase his band’s greatest hits.

“It should be an amazing evening,” he adds.

Jonathan hints that Journey’s latest single, “The Way We Used to Be,” also will be featured in the show. He tells ABC Audio that while the band is in Vegas this month, it’s planning to record a new version of the song with an orchestra.

Cain admits that he’s been disappointed with how “The Way We Used to Be” has been received since its release in June. Jonathan says he loves the song, and insists that it will remain in Journey’s live set.

“So…if you don’t like the song, too bad,” he declares. “You’re gonna have to sit and listen to it.”

Explaining why the song appeals to him, Cain says, “It’s just something different. We don’t we don’t have anything like it in our set…And [guitarist] Neal [Schon] played so well on it. And the fans really receive it, you know?”

Meanwhile, Jonathan says Journey may do a few more symphonic shows while on tour next year. “Just where we can, where we have people that want to go do it,” he maintains.

Journey’s Freedom Tour 2022 kicks off on February 22 in Pittsburgh. Billy Idol will serve as the trek’s opening act through April 5, when Toto takes over.

