Journey’s Jonathan Cain, The Who’s Roger Daltrey participating in virtual wine-tasting event for charity

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; C Flanigan/WireImage

Journey‘s Jonathan Cain and The Who‘s Roger Daltrey will both take part in a special virtual wine-tasting event scheduled for May 15 that will help raise money for Teen Cancer America, the charity co-founded by Daltrey and his band mate Pete Townshend.

The event, dubbed “Sip & Sing,” will be hosted by Cain and will feature tastings of four different wines, as well as performances of a number of classic Journey songs by Jonathan and some of his musical friends. In addition, Daltrey will appear to deliver a special message.

Cain will be joined by master sommelier Ferdinando Mucerino and vineyard owner Dennis De La Montanya, the latter of whom teamed up with Jonathan in 2008 to launch the Finale Wines brand.

Following the tasting, Cain and some of the other participants will take part in an online Q&A with the virtual attendees.

Those who’d like to attend the wine tasting can order either a four pack, an eight pack or a 12 pack of wines, with the eight pack featuring two bottles of each wine being sampled and the 12 pack featuring bottles of an additional four wines chosen by Cain and Mucerino.

The wine packs will be delivered by the event’s partner, the Wine Insiders online wine marketplace. Orders must be placed by May 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

Proceeds raised by wine purchases will benefit Teen Cancer America, which funds programs and designated social and recreational areas in U.S. hospitals geared specifically toward adolescents and young adults with cancer.

Those who wound like to view the event without participating in the wine tasting can purchase a ticket for $25.

The event streams at 7 p.m. ET, and will be archived for on-demand viewing via a YouTube link.

Visit WineInsiders.com for more details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.