Journey’s Neal Schon also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jonathan Cain’s wife over band’s bank account

It seems Neal Schon has problems not just with his Journey bandmate Jonathan Cain, but with Cain’s wife, Paula White-Cain, as well.

The New York Post reports Schon sent White-Cain, a former spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, a cease-and-desist letter last month accusing her of accessing the band’s bank accounts without Schon knowing or giving his permission. The letter demanded she take herself off the accounts by December 27, although there’s no word on whether she actually did. He also demanded she stop “inserting” herself into the band’s business.

But White-Cain’s lawyer Alan Gutman calls Schon’s claims “nonsensical” and “entirely pretextual,” noting that Schon and Cain each own 50% of the band through a personal trust, and White-Cain is a co-trustee of her husband’s trust, so she is allowed to have access to it. Plus the lawyer adds Schon was fine with the arrangement for two years, and while Cain offered up a suggestion to resolve the issue, Schon “refuses to cooperate in any resolution.”

As previously reported, Schon and Cain have been in the news a lot lately because of their legal battles. The most recent incident had Schon sending a cease-and-desist letter to Cain over a performance of “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Schon also had an issue with Cain opening up an Amex credit card through the band’s company and not giving him access to it.

