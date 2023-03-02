Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain hired security guards to watch their dressing rooms on tour

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey

Journey band members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have been at odds for a while now, with dueling lawsuits, cease-and-desist letters and more. But in a new article, Billboard delves into their very public feud.

Amidst the details of their conflict, the mag reveals things have gotten so bad that the bandmates have hired security guards to watch over their dressing rooms in order to keep each other out.

A source tells Billboard Schon first hired two police officers to watch his room during the band’s 2022 tour because he thought “people were out to get him.” Then at a Florida show last spring, Cain caught an assistant, sent by Schon and his wife, Michaele, snooping around his dressing room. There’s no word on what they were looking for, but that prompted Cain to hire security to guard his room during the tour, as well.

The insider says the rest of the tour was filled with fights over whose guard outranked whose. The source notes of the Schons, “That’s just the level of pettiness and control and conspiracy they came to believe in.”

Journey is currently on their 50th anniversary Freedom tour; Billboard notes things are so bad between Schon and Cain that at their January 27 show they stood “at least 20 yards apart at all times, on opposite sides of the stage.” The tour hits University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.