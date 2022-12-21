Journey’s Neal Schon files cease-and-desist to keep Jonathan Cain from playing “Don’t Stop Believin'”

Brian Ach/Getty Images

The fighting between the members of Journey continues. Variety reports the latest battle is over their classic song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” with Neal Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against bandmate Jonathan Cain to stop him from playing the tune.

The trouble appears to stem from Cain’s appearance last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he played the tune backed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.

“Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach,” the letter reads. “Journey is not, and should not be, political.”

It adds, “Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business,” noting, “He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band.”

The bandmates’ relationship certainly has been on rocky ground recently. Just last month, Schon sued Cain over an American Express card Schon said Cain signed up for, but didn’t give him access to. Cain claimed the suit was an attempt to cover up Schon’s own “excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle.”

Somehow they are supposed to work together again, though. Their tour with Toto kicks off February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

