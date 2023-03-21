Journey’s Neal Schon releasing live album, ‘Journey Through Time’

The Orchard/Frontiers Music SRL

Journey’s Neal Schon is giving fans a taste of his live show with a new album coming in May.

Journey Through Time, dropping May 19, is a recording of a 2018 benefit concert at The Independent in San Francisco, California. Schon was joined for the performance by his Journey and Santana bandmate Gregg Rolie, along with Journey/Bad English rocker Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza on bass and John Varn on keyboards and vocals.

The 21-song set features songs from the entire Journey catalog including such classics as “Separate Ways,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin,” “Wheel in the Sky” and “Lights,” along with early Journey tracks like “Journey,” “Look into the Future,” and “Next.”

The live show, which took place February 9, 2018, raised money to help those affected by fires that hit the North Bay Area of San Francisco in October, 2017.

Journey Through Time is being released as a 3CD+DVD set and is available for preorder now.

Here’s the Journey Through Time track list:

“I’m Gonna Leave You”

“Look into the Future”

“Kohoutek

“Daydream”

“La Do La”

“Line of Fire”

“Walks Like a Lady”

“Feelin’ That Way”

“Anytime”

“Lights”

“Still They Ride”

“Separate Ways”

“Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”

“Wheel in the Sky”

“Patiently (Medley)”

“Trial by Fire (Medley)”

“Stay Awhile (Medley)”

“Mystery Mountain”

“Of a Lifetime”

“Just the Same Way”

“Lovin’ You Is Easy”

