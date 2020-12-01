Journey's Neal Schon releasing new solo album, 'Universe,' produced by band's new drummer, this month

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed that the long-in-the-works solo album on which he’s collaborated with acclaimed producer, drummer and songwriter Narada Michael Walden finally will be released in the coming days.

According to a recent post on Schon’s Twitter feed, the album is titled Universe and will arrive in “early December.” The message also unveiled the album’s cover art.

In a separate tweet, Neal reports, “There are some interesting covers on here as well as originals written and produced by Narada Michael Walden…There’s some very healing music for this Christmas.” Schon also mentions series of artists whose songs he apparently covers on the record, among them Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Journey.

Walden, who joined Journey this year as the band’s new drummer, produced and played drums on Universe and, according to a press statement that dates back to 2017, wrote “six or seven” tunes for the project.

Coming early December https://t.co/lubz0AVnRZ — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) November 29, 2020

By Matt Friedlander

