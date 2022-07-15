Journey’s Neal Schon says band’s orchestral Vegas concerts will “sound amazing”

AEG Presents

On the heels of the release of their new studio album, Freedom, Journey kicks off a series of four orchestral concerts Friday night in Las Vegas at the new Resorts World Theatre, a 4,700-seat venue with a modern sound system.

“We’re definitely looking very much forward to playing these first shows … at [concert promoter] AEG’s new venue,” Journey guitarist Neal Schon tells ABC Audio. “It is supposed to be a complete state-of-the-art venue, from what I’ve heard from everyone that’s been there … It’s gonna sound amazing in there.”

Back in December, Journey played a one-off concert with an orchestra at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but Schon says the new shows — which are scheduled for July 15, 16, 22 and 23 — will feature some different songs, including some tunes from Freedom.

“It’s gonna be a nice little stay there,” Schon offers.

Schon says the band likely will perform the songs from the new album without orchestral accompaniment, noting, “I think we’re gonna leave those raw and just lay it on the audience.”

According to Schon, among the new tunes from Journey’s back catalog that will be performed with the symphony are “Winds of March” and “City of Hope.”

Meanwhile, Schon says he actually likes the way Journey’s harder-rocking songs sound with an orchestra more than the ballads.

“It’s like the ballads, you can imagine what the symphony sounds like, ’cause they already sound like they’re orchestrated … on the album, with keys and sometimes real strings,” he explains. “But the rock stuff [combined with a symphony] adds a whole different dimension.”

Besides the four Vegas performances, Journey has eight nonsymphonic concerts lined up around the U.S. this year. Visit JourneyMusic.com to check out the band’s full schedule.

