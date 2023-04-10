Journey’s Neal Schon takes Mick Mars’ side in Mötley Crüe legal battle

Journey’s Neal Schon knows a few things about suing bandmates, and now he’s throwing his two cents in regarding the legal battle between Mick Mars and his former bandmates in Mötley Crüe.

As previously reported, Mars sued his former bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil, claiming they unfairly decreased his portion of the band’s profits from 25% to 5% after he announced his retirement from the road. He also accused them of playing to pre-recorded tracks on last summer’s Stadium Tour.

Motley later responded to Billboard, insisting they “did not owe Mick anything” and have offered Mars “generous compensation.”

Well, now Schon has taken sides. When Twitter user Mitch Lafon asked folks whose side they were on in the Mötley debate, Schon chimed in “Mick,” adding, “Given his health issues, and (t)he obvious swagger, he gives to the band through his guitar playing. He didn’t deserve this.”

Schon, of course, has a history of legal entanglements with his bandmates, most recently with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. He sued him over a company credit card, and also sent a cease-and-desist to stop him from playing “Don’t Stop Believin’” at political events.

