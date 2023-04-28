Journey’s Steve Perry featured on new single from The High Kings

Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is featured on a new single, “The Streets of Kinsale,” by the Irish folk group The High Kings.

Perry first heard the song through his friendship with The Script drummer Glen Power, who wrote the tune.

“I thought the song was beautiful and the more I listened to it the more fascinated I became, so I went to my home studio and started stacking some vocal harmonies against what was already there,” Perry tells Classic Rock. “The band really loved the results, so I ended up singing on the master-track.”

The High Kings’ Darren Holden adds, “When we heard what Steve had done to our song, I had to sit down. … It was so astonishing my jaw hit the floor; there were tears in my eyes. It’s something that only Steve can do with that tone that the world loves and knows.”

In the same interview, Perry confirms that he has collaborated with Dolly Parton for a cover of Journey’s “Open Arms,” which will appear on her upcoming album, Rock Star. He tells Classic Rock the song “sounds great,” adding, “she killed it. Dolly is singing her tush off.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.