Joy To The Java World: Starbucks Celebrates Holiday Drinks With Free Reusable Cups!

We haven’t even made a dent in the Halloween candy yet, but Starbucks is moving on to the next holiday.

Tomorrow (Friday), the coffee giant will start serving up its winter menu which includes the Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the good old Eggnog Latte.

How cute are these???!

AND if you order one of those joyful javas, Starbucks will hand over a free collectible, reusable red holiday cup as well (Friday only while supplies last).

What’s your favorite “must have” coffee treat during the holidays? For me it’s the Peppermint Mocha!