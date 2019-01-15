Judge Blocks Trump’s Rules on Birth Control

A California judge has blocked a ruling by the Trump administration that would have allowed more employers the option to opt out of providing insurance plans to women with no-cost birth control.

Judge Haywood Gilliam granted a request for a preliminary injunction by California on Sunday, a day before the law was supposed to go into effect.

13 states and Washington, D.C. are affected by the ruling. Florida is not one of them.

Many states argued that more women would experience unintended pregnancies or have to turn to state-funded options if the ruling did pass.

The requirement that businesses provide the options at no additional cost was introduced during the Obama era, however, the Obama era legislation did also include a clause where religious organizations could opt out of providing insurance plans the include contraceptives at no charge. Trump’s legislation would have allowed businesses both publicly and privately owned, to opt out of providing the plans under “moral convictions.”

In a hearing on Friday, Gilliam argued that if the ruling passed, it would result in a “substantial number” of women losing birth control coverage.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Sunday saying:

“Today’s court ruling stops another attempt by the Trump Administration to trample on women’s access to basic reproductive care. It’s 2019, yet the Trump Administration is still trying to roll back women’s rights. Our coalition will continue to fight to ensure women have access to the reproductive healthcare they are guaranteed under the law.”

While the request to block the rule was granted, its reach is limited and only affects California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.