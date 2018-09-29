Judge declares mistrial for woman charged with killing ex in Loxahatchee

A Judge issued a mistrial in the case of Melanie Eam, the 22-year-old woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her.

The judge in the case issued an “Allen Charge” after the jury remained at a deadlock.

Eam faces a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing her ex-boyfriend James Barry,21, in Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County on November 17, 2016.

Prosecutors called Eam a scorned woman and claim she acted out of hatred after Barry broke up with her in November of 2016.

The defense claimed Eam witnessed the murder, but someone else killed Barry in the home.

The jury has been deliberating since Thursday afternoon.

Eam did not take the stand in her defense.

