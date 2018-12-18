Judge: Deputies Had NO Duty to Protect Parkland Students

A federal judge has ruled that deputies and school officials did not have a duty to protect Parkland students during the mass shooting at MSD High School Valentine’s Day.

Fifteen Stoneman Douglas High School students sued the Broward District and the sheriff’s office for failing to protect them in February’s deadly shooting.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom dismissed a suit filed by 15 students who claimed they were traumatized by the crisis in February. The suit named six defendants, including the Broward school district and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, as well as school deputy Scot Peterson and campus monitor Andrew Medina.

Bloom ruled that the two agencies had no constitutional duty to protect students who were not in custody.

“The claim arises from the actions of [shooter Nikolas] Cruz, a third party, and not a state actor,” she wrote in a ruling Dec. 12. “Thus, the critical question the Court analyzes is whether defendants had a constitutional duty to protect plaintiffs from the actions of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz.

A judge ruled last week that the district and sheriff’s office have no constitutional duty to protect the students. She ruled that because students are not wards of the state, like prisoners, deputies are not duty-bound to protect them from third parties.