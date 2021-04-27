Judge dismisses Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate for a 3rd time

Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images

Wade Robson, who accused the late Michael Jackson of childhood sexual abuse, had his lawsuit tossed by an L.A. judge on Monday. This is the third time his case was dismissed.

Robson first sued the “Thriller” artist in 2013, claiming he was sexually abused by the singer for over a decade.

Aside from Jackson’s estate, reports Billboard, the Australian dancer included the singer’s two companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, in his suit for failing to dissuade his allegedly improper behavior.

However, the Grammy winner’s estate convinced an L.A.-based judge that his business ventures cannot be held accountable for the alleged abuse.

L.A. County Superior Court judge Mark A. Young released a summary decision Monday declaring that the companies had no relationship with Robson and, therefore, were not legally responsible for the alleged misconduct.

“There is no evidence supporting Plaintiff’s contention that Defendants exercised control over Jackson,” said Judge Young. “The evidence further demonstrates that Defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson, because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants. Without control, there is no special relationship or duty that exists between Defendants and Plaintiff. In addition, there is no evidence of misfeasance by Defendants.”

Robson intends to appeal the decision.

As previously reported, the choreographer claims he was molested by Jackson when he slept over at Neverland Ranch, as well as the singer’s homes in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, for several years as a child.

Robson, who appeared in the King of Pop’s music videos for “Black or White,” “Jam” and “Heal the World,” claims that he was seven when the molestation started and the alleged abuse continued until he was about 14. His allegations were documented in the 2019 HBO doc Leaving Neverland.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.