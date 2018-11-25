Judge: Former Trump Adviser to Prison on Monday

A federal judge has ordered former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos to begin his two-week prison term on Monday, despite efforts by Papadopoulos to delay the sentence.

Papadopoulos wanted to wait until an appeals court ruled in a case that is challenging the constitutionality of special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment.

On Sunday, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss said he felt that Papadopoulos waited too long to appeal. He added that the challenge to Mueller’s appointment not likely to succeed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, since four federal judges have already upheld Mueller’s appointment as proper.

Moss’ 13-page order states, “Papadopoulos waited until the eleventh hour to seek relief; indeed, he did not file his second motion — the stay request — until the last business day before he was scheduled to surrender to serve his sentence. He has only his own delay to blame.”

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty a year ago to lying to federal agents about his contact with Russian intermediaries during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. He triggered the Russia investigation two years ago when House Republicans and Democrats discovered his interactions with Russian intermediaries.

That led to the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation in the summer of 2016, which was then taken over by Mueller and his team.

The White House has argued throughout that Papadopoulos was a low-level volunteer on Trump’s campaign.