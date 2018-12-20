Judge in Weinstein Sex Assault Case Declines to Dismiss Charges

Harvey Weinstein was looking to get sexual assault charges against him dismissed in a New York courtroom today but the judge declined.

Weinstein and his attorney, Ben Brafman, claimed that police misconduct has “irreparably tainted” the sex assault case against the disgraced 66-year-old movie producer that could put him behind bars if convicted.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein to return to court seeking to get the criminal charges against him thrown out. https://t.co/xA8fAiV8wq pic.twitter.com/cONtArtHJY — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2018

The judge could set a trial date today.

Weinstein is facing five counts for an alleged rape in 2013 and for alleged forced sex in 2006.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

Over 80 women have accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual misconduct.